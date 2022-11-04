Analysts Set iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) PT at $13.00

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IHRT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 54,112 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $503,782.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,774,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,521,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iHeartMedia Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $23.43.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. iHeartMedia had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $954.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
iHeartMedia Company Profile
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.