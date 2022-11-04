Analysts Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Target Price at $148.83

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.83.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOD. Barclays lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.62) to GBX 120 ($1.39) in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.69) to GBX 143 ($1.65) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.60) to GBX 215 ($2.49) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.
Vodafone Group Public Price Performance
VOD stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $19.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
