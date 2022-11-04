Analysts Set WPP plc (LON:WPP) Target Price at GBX 1,161.11

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,139.14 ($13.17).

WPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 900 ($10.41) to GBX 850 ($9.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,370 ($15.84) to GBX 1,100 ($12.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,290 ($14.92) to GBX 1,210 ($13.99) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($10.58) to GBX 864 ($9.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 808 ($9.34) per share, for a total transaction of £8,080 ($9,342.12).

WPP stock opened at GBX 789.40 ($9.13) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.57 billion and a PE ratio of 1,437.09. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 713 ($8.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.24). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 758.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 837.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

