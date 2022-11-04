Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE: KNX) recently:

10/20/2022 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $52.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $64.00 to $63.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $64.00 to $63.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $59.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Knight-Swift Transportation is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE KNX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,835. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 34,685 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.9% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,127,000 after acquiring an additional 122,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

