Analyzing Giga-tronics (GIGA) and Its Peers

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Giga-tronics to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
64.4% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Giga-tronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Giga-tronics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Giga-tronics
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Giga-tronics Competitors
|38
|345
|653
|9
|2.61
Profitability
This table compares Giga-tronics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Giga-tronics
|-35.33%
|-255.96%
|-37.55%
|Giga-tronics Competitors
|-0.05%
|-12.22%
|1.98%
Risk & Volatility
Giga-tronics has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giga-tronics’ rivals have a beta of 1.30, suggesting that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Giga-tronics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Giga-tronics
|$9.03 million
|-$2.71 million
|-1.36
|Giga-tronics Competitors
|$595.74 million
|$87.57 million
|-1.79
Giga-tronics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Giga-tronics. Giga-tronics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Giga-tronics rivals beat Giga-tronics on 8 of the 9 factors compared.
About Giga-tronics
Gresham Worldwide, Inc. designs and develops ultra-reliable bespoke technology for the defense, medical, and telecommunications sectors. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. was formerly known as DPW Technology Group, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. It has additional offices in Washington, District of Columbia; Shelton, Connecticut; Salisbury and Wareham, United Kingdom; and Karmiel, Israel. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of BitNile Holdings, Inc.
