AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) vs. Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Head to Head Analysis

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A Vista Gold N/A -89.70% -80.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Vista Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti $4.03 billion 1.33 $622.00 million N/A N/A Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.11) -5.09

Analyst Ratings

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AngloGold Ashanti and Vista Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti 1 0 2 0 2.33 Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus target price of $20.85, suggesting a potential upside of 62.26%. Vista Gold has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 301.79%. Given Vista Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than AngloGold Ashanti.

Volatility and Risk

AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.2% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Vista Gold

(Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.