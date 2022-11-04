ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Lowered to $248.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $248.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.08.

ANSYS Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.73. 5,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.19.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 178.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

