ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT Lowered to $233.00 at Citigroup

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $243.00 to $233.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $212.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.19. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Insider Activity

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

