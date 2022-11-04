Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,255 ($14.51).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.14) to GBX 1,000 ($11.56) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($15.61) to GBX 1,275 ($14.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($12.72) to GBX 1,050 ($12.14) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($14.57) to GBX 1,210 ($13.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,228.50 ($14.20) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £12.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,533.77. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 971.20 ($11.23) and a one year high of GBX 1,799.50 ($20.81). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,130.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,234.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Antofagasta Cuts Dividend

About Antofagasta

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is currently 185.26%.

(Get Rating)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.