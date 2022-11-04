Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,709 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $14,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in AON by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in AON by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in AON by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AON opened at $276.39 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.58.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.