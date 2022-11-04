APA (NYSE:APA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.
APA Price Performance
APA stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.31. The company had a trading volume of 124,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,074,334. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92. APA has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.
About APA
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on APA (APA)
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.