APA (NYSE:APA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

APA Price Performance

APA stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.31. The company had a trading volume of 124,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,074,334. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92. APA has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

Get APA alerts:

About APA

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.