Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Apollo Global Management has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Apollo Global Management has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $6.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of APO stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average is $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $78.77.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 28.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 12.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APO. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.64.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

