Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APO. Barclays lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.64.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $78.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average is $53.82.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

