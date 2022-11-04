Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. Appian had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ APPN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.24. The company had a trading volume of 339,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,377. Appian has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $104.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Appian from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Appian in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

In other news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 8,870 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $494,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,118.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,389,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,192,547.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 8,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $494,857.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,118.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Appian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Appian by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Appian by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Appian by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Appian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

