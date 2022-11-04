Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.42)-$(0.36) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $121.5-123.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.34 million. Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$1.36–$1.30 EPS.

Appian Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ APPN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.24. The company had a trading volume of 339,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,377. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.63. Appian has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $104.45.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Appian had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Appian will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Appian in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Appian from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.22.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,865.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,389,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,192,547.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Appian news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $60,172.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,232.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,389,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,192,547.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the second quarter valued at $431,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Appian by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Articles

