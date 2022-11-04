Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.56.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $138.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 44,698 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 48.5% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 11,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 24,584 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.