Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.34–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.00 million-$64.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.39 million.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of AAOI stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $2.43. 419,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,549. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.39. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $8.86.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAOI. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 74,589 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 646.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 266,979 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 54,257 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.