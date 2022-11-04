Aptose Biosciences Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.45). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aptose Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Up 30.5 %

Several other research firms have also commented on APTO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.72 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 700,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 150,010 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 842,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.