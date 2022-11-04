Archer Investment Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,160,908,000 after purchasing an additional 61,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,303,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,319,329,000 after purchasing an additional 149,496 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after purchasing an additional 502,212 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after buying an additional 1,422,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,289,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,653,000 after buying an additional 87,907 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $217.19 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.98.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 32.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

