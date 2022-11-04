Archer Investment Corp Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $52.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

