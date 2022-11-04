Archer Investment Corp Takes $196,000 Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,221,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.87.

KSS stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

