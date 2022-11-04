Archer Investment Corp Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 635 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $101.22 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $223.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day moving average is $118.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

