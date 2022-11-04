Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($6.48). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.56) per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.56. 11,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.54% and a negative net margin of 407.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.07) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 156,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 31,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

