Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

ARCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.38.

Shares of ARCT stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.21. 18,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,305. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $590.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.51. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 407.91% and a negative return on equity of 78.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $69,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 156,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 31,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

