Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at SVB Leerink

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCUS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Shares of RCUS stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,017. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $333,151.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 61.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,404,000 after buying an additional 1,685,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,843,000 after acquiring an additional 85,778 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 23.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,912,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,464,000 after acquiring an additional 357,539 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 727,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,451,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

