Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $125,195.20 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $125,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80.

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.2 %

ANET traded down $2.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.25. 2,051,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,509. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.47 and its 200 day moving average is $110.99. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $148.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 926.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.74.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

