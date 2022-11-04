Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $135.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at UBS Group to $135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANET. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.63.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 7.2 %

NYSE:ANET traded up $8.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.07. 3,950,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,396. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.99. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $125,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,493 shares of company stock valued at $31,995,546. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 926.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.