Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $155.00. The stock had previously closed at $122.25, but opened at $132.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arista Networks shares last traded at $130.97, with a volume of 40,944 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.58.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $114,410.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,136.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $114,410.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at $38,136.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $250,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,126,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,493 shares of company stock worth $31,995,546. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 926.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

