Ark Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $53.82 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00011846 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00019833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006812 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005726 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004845 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,266,308 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.