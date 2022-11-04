Ark Price Up 3.4% This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $55.29 million and $1.71 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001834 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00011624 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00018996 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006719 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005621 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004782 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,277,104 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

