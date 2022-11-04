Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics updated its Q4 guidance to $5.60-5.80 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $5.60-$5.80 EPS.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $101.20 on Friday. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.49 and a 200-day moving average of $110.34.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 45.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 134,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,948,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $15,564,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 53.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 26,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $4,338,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.