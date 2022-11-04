Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $197.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group to $197.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.39. The company had a trading volume of 836,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $191.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.33 and its 200-day moving average is $172.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,968,196 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

