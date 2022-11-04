Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326 in the last three months. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Asana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 13.8% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter valued at $8,118,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Asana by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Asana by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

ASAN opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.15. Asana has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Asana will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

