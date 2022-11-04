Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.83.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
Insider Activity at Asana
In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326 in the last three months. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Asana Price Performance
ASAN opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.15. Asana has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $145.79.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Asana will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asana (ASAN)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.