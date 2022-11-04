Ascent Group LLC Acquires 35,046 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 285.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,046 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.7% of Ascent Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,181. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $144.73. The stock has a market cap of $124.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale cut their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

