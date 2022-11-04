Ascent Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,006,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Kellogg by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 114,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Kellogg by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in Kellogg by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:K traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.35. 38,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average of $71.78.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 903,893 shares of company stock valued at $66,530,146 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

