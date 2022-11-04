Ascent Group LLC Buys 341 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.9% of Ascent Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,670,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,903,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $546.44. The company had a trading volume of 18,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,603. The business’s 50-day moving average is $522.40 and its 200-day moving average is $514.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $511.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.00 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

