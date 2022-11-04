Ascent Group LLC Buys 5,224 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.66. 56,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,569. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.25. The company has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $844,253 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

