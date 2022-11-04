Ascent Group LLC Has $11.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Ascent Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 17,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $349,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.94 on Friday, hitting $212.40. The stock had a trading volume of 40,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,806. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

