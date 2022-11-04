Ascent Group LLC Has $3.69 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after buying an additional 1,668,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,321,000 after purchasing an additional 290,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,383,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,088 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IEFA traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,218,288 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.72. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

