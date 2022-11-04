Ascent Group LLC Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $436,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 61,378 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,604 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 85,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,034,570. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $156.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

