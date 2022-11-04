Ascent Group LLC Purchases 5,927 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 217,089 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 36.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 17.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 474,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.67. 39,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,884,289. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.