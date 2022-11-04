Ascent Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Synopsys by 10.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $498,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.6% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Synopsys by 39.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.28. 7,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,368. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.99. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.46.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

