Ascent Group LLC Sells 7,780 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after buying an additional 8,071,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after buying an additional 1,027,669 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $2,257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after buying an additional 282,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $41,871,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,240. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

