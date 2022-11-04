ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 730 by Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 730 ($8.44) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($9.83) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 800 ($9.25) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 950 ($10.98) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,260 ($14.57) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,693.46 ($19.58).

ASOS Price Performance

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 606 ($7.01) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £605.64 million and a PE ratio of 2,020.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 611.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 964.32. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 459.90 ($5.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,953 ($34.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ASOS Company Profile

In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.35) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($304,682.62).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

