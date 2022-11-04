Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $237.86 on Friday. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $135.48 and a 52-week high of $263.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.59 and a 200-day moving average of $204.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.95. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 163.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

