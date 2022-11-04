Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Astec Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $315.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $40.89. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently -133.33%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.
