Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $315.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Astec Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

ASTE traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.57. 844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,347. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.89. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Astec Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

