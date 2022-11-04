ATB Capital Increases Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Price Target to C$200.00

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at ATB Capital from C$180.00 to C$200.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$150.00 price target for the company. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$152.33.
Waste Connections Stock Performance
TSE:WCN traded down C$5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$184.63. 296,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$184.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$172.79. The firm has a market cap of C$47.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91. Waste Connections has a one year low of C$148.05 and a one year high of C$195.33.
Insider Activity
In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 3,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.55, for a total value of C$554,825.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$905,811.32. In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 3,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.55, for a total value of C$554,825.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$905,811.32. Also, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$187.38, for a total transaction of C$1,311,679.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at C$2,400,936.07.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
