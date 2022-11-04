ATB Capital Increases Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Price Target to C$200.00

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at ATB Capital from C$180.00 to C$200.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$150.00 price target for the company. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$152.33.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

TSE:WCN traded down C$5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$184.63. 296,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$184.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$172.79. The firm has a market cap of C$47.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91. Waste Connections has a one year low of C$148.05 and a one year high of C$195.33.

Insider Activity

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.5005112 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 3,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.55, for a total value of C$554,825.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$905,811.32. In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 3,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.55, for a total value of C$554,825.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$905,811.32. Also, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$187.38, for a total transaction of C$1,311,679.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at C$2,400,936.07.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

