Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

Shares of ATHOF stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. Athabasca Oil has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

