ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) CEO Robert S. Wetherbee Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,753 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,353.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ATI Stock Performance

NYSE:ATI opened at $27.33 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.80 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. Benchmark increased their target price on ATI to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI by 1,460.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in ATI by 2,264.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in ATI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

